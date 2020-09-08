rlaxx TV launches in UK and Germany

rlaxx TV, a new European AVoD service, is now available in the UK and Germany on a range of smart TVs.

The content on rlaxx TV is structured in linear channels. This allows users an immediate viewing experience and avoids lengthy search times.

“Our goal is to offer the best television experience using modern standards. That is why rlaxx TV shows high-quality content in curated linear channels. The channels can be tailored to suit any number of specific target groups – and according to the passions of our viewers. We call this concept premium niche. At a later date, our viewers will also be able to create personalized channels. Technologically and in terms of content, rlaxx TV is up to date. Our experienced team of specialists has been developing apps and portals for smart TVs by all major TV manufacturers worldwide for over 10 years. On this basis, we are able to launch a premium product with rlaxx TV, which will enable us to rapidly gain significant market share,” said Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV.

rlaxx TV uses a global network of content partners to license its content. These partners deliver bespoke content for viewers in many categories – from music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure to international feature films. The partners include holders of video and TV rights from Africa, Asia, North and Latin America and Europe with premium content such as Televisa Novelas, Vevo Pop, Gusto TV, Revry, Azoomee Kids TV as well as Masters of Food by Endemol Shine.

Dirk Wittenborg, President of rlaxx TV, outlines the company’s strategic goals, added: “Thanks to our long-standing and worldwide relationships with holders of video and TV rights, we are excellently prepared for the specific viewer demands of many local markets and can guarantee very high quality content. Our offering will soon be launched in other markets – such as Turkey and Brazil – and will be available worldwide by the end of 2021. This means that rlaxx TV will quickly become one of the major global video streaming services. Together with our content partners, we will change the infrastructure and business models for advertising-financed TV in the long term. Our excellent network grants us premium placements in direct neighbourhood of services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or YouTube and fills a gap in the market that they do not cover.”

rlaxx TV is now available on smart TVs by Blaupunkt, Hisense, Hitachi, JVC, Medion, Metz, Sharp, Telefunken, Toshiba and Vestel.