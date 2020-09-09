China launching global IoT service

China Aerospace Science & Industry (CASIC) says it will launch the next 12 of a planned 80 satellites to serve the demand for Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity during 2021.

Two CASIC satellites were orbited in May this year into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The satellites utilise inter-satellite laser links, which enable them to communicate over long distances and hence upgrade the real-time performance of communication services.

The system will be operated by its subsidiary Xingyun Satellite.

The second stage will see 12 satellites launched next year, further improving the project’s global service capability, said CASIC.

The space-based IoT service will have wide coverage and allow easy connection in all weathers and multiple fields says Xingun. According to its engineers, the Xingyun project is anticipated to solve IoT businesses’ communication blind spots born from the deficient coverage of cellular wireless communication networks.