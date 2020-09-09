MásMóvil launches 5G services

Spain’s fourth telco operator MásMóvil has launched a trial of 5G services in 15 Spanish cities hot on the heels of its rivals Movistar and Orange.

MásMóvil will offer the new services to its customers through its low-cost brand Yoigo, partly using its own 5G networks and partly through its access to French Orange’s infrastructure.

The company will kick off its 5G services in Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Valencia and Logroño to extend it to a total of 15 cities focusing on the centre of these cities.

The move comes after Movistar and Orange have already launched their 5G services in the country with Movistar planning to reach 75 per cent of coverage before the end of the year and Orange, 40 per cent in 2021 and 70 per cent in 2022.