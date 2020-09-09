Paul Kagan ‘cable guru’, Euromedia founder remembered

Paul Kagan, whose approach to cable research transformed the way analysts, and the media industry looked at the cable business, died in August aged 82, his family has announced.

Kagan is best remembered for his Carmel, California research company, Paul Kagan Associates, started in 1969. Kagan decided to value cable companies based on multiples of free cash flow – instead of the earnings — a move that more accurately tracked the then-fledgling industry.

In 2000, Kagan sold Paul Kagan Associates to Primedia. He stayed with the firm for five years, forming PK Worldmedia in 2005. In 1999 he funded the launch of Euromedia magazine, published out of his Fulham, London office. In 2003 the title was acquired by Advanced Television Ltd.

Primedia sold Paul Kagan Associates to MCG Capital in 2004, which renamed it Kagan Research LLC, then, in 2007, MCG sold the company to SNL Financial and in 2015 McGraw-Hill Financial purchased SNL Financial. The research company continues to operate as Kagan, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Kagan was named to The Cable Center Hall of Fame in 2011 and was a co-founder and director of The Cable Center, a co-founder and Director Emeritus of the John Bayliss Broadcast Foundation, which offers grants to students seeking a career in radio, a fellow of the New York Society of Security Analysts and a member of the Media Analysts Group of New York.