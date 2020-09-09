Premier League APAC anti-piracy campaign

With the start of the delayed 2020/21 season days away, the English Premier League has launched anti-piracy media campaigns in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The ‘Boot Out Piracy’ advertising campaign aims to raise awareness of the compromised viewing quality and risks faced by fans watching matches via illegal streams.

It will highlight the dangers illegal streams pose to fans, as well as the poor viewing experience. Not only do fans face delays, broken links, and pop-up ads, by accessing illegal streams, they expose themselves to the threat of malicious malware and ransomware, which often lead to data theft and fraud.

‘Boot Out Piracy’ will run across digital platforms with campaign imagery featuring of some of the Premier League’s top players, including Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, Liverpool FC’s Mohammed Salah, and Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling. Managers, such as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard, also feature in a campaign that will also launch in Indonesia ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Season.

According to a representative survey of more than 1,000 people in Hong Kong:

71 per cent of those trying to watch football via illicit means had experienced disruption or unreliability most if not all of the time

More than a quarter (26 per cent) of those who had watched pirated material had stopped due to getting a virus or malware on their device.

A similar survey in Malaysia revealed that:

68 per cent of those trying to watch football via illicit means had experienced disruption or unreliability most if not all of the time

A quarter of those who had watched pirated material had stopped due to getting a virus or malware on their device.

The campaign launches 18 months after the Premier League opened its first Asia-Pacific office in Singapore, established primarily to fight piracy and support broadcast partners in the region.

The League and its clubs have millions of passionate fans in Asia, and the Premier League works with broadcast partners, including Now TV in Hong Kong and Astro in Malaysia, to make all 380 matches per season available to viewers across the region.

“We want Premier League fans to watch our matches in the best possible way, not ruined by time-lags, glitches or viruses and malicious malware,” stated Kevin Plumb, Premier League Director of Legal Services. “There is a hidden cost to watching football through pirate services and this campaign reminds fans it is not worth compromising broadcast quality or the risk of becoming a victim of data theft or fraud.”

According to Plumb, football fans in Hong Kong and Malaysia are among the world’s most passionate. “We want them to watch Premier League action safely and enjoy the best viewing experience via our official broadcast partner channels,” he said.

“Now TV attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights and respects originality and creativity,” added Derek Choi, Head of Pay TV, PCCW Media Group. “Being Hong Kong’s home of sports, Now TV strives to deliver the best viewing experience to our customers, with minimal time lags and delays. We also provide live matches in 4K, reaffirming our dedication to bringing the best broadcast quality to our passionate fans.”

“Together with the Premier League, Astro is committed to working with the authorities to protect the value of intellectual property by fighting piracy,” asserted Lee Choong Khay, Head of Sports, Astro. “As the official and exclusive broadcaster in Malaysia, Astro is committed to serving sports fans with the best and a hassle-free viewing experience.”

The Premier League’s anti-piracy efforts in Asia have already been extensive and include blocking action against illegal apps and websites in Singapore and Indonesia, blocking illegal websites in Malaysia, and working with law enforcement authorities to bring criminal action against suppliers of illicit streaming devices and website operators across the region, including in Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

The League is also a member of the Coalition Against Piracy which represents the creative industries across the region.

The campaign was developed with creative agency DDB Worldwide.