Analyst: MENA SVoD subs to grow by 148%

There will be 27.16 million paying SVoD subscriptions for 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa by 2025, up from 10.95 million recorded at end-2019, according to the Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. Turkey will remain the country leader, with 11.3 million subscriptions by 2025.

“Netflix will remain the platform leader by some distance – more than doubling its subscriber total to 9.81 million by 2025,” explains Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Its share of the MENA total will remain at around 36 per cent. About half of Netflix’s MENA subscribers will be in the Arab countries.”

There will be 12.27 million subscriptions across 13 Arab countries by 2025. This is triple from 4.13 million in 2019 – faster growth than for the rest of the region. Netflix will bring in 5 million, followed by StarzPlay (2.39 million) and OSN (2.28 million). These three platforms will generate 78 per cent of the Arab total by 2025.

“Disney+ will be less of a competitor to Netflix as Disney signed a long-term distribution deal in the Arab countries with OSN,” advises Murray. “OSN also has exclusive deals with HBO and Paramount+.”