Portugal sees highest pay-TV growth since 2016

The number of pay-TV subscribers in Portugal reached 4.15 million at the end of the first half of 2020, which is 4.1 per cent more than in the same period last year.

This represents the highest annual growth in both absolute and relative terms since 2016, according to the National Communications Authority (Anacom).

The penetration rate for the pay-TV service reached 89.3 per cent, up 3.3 per cent year-on-year.

The growth was mainly due to FTTH, which surpassed 2 million connections (+14.8 per cent), and was the main access technology for the pay-TV service (49 per cent of the total subscribers). Cable TV was second with 31.9 per cent of all subscribers, followed by DTH (11.1 per cent), and ADSL (8 per cent).

Meo was the operator with the highest share of pay-TV subscribers (39.8 per cent), followed by the NOS Group (39.7 per cent), Vodafone (16.7 per cent) and Nowo (3.7 per cent).

Vodafone (+0.9 per cent) and Meo (+0.3 per cent) captured the most net subscribers compared to the same period of the previous year.