TVPlayer launches in Spain

Alchimie, the international OTT aggregator and distributor, has launched its Spanish TVPlayer service.

Available on any connected device, TVPlayer is a freemium service offering viewers over 30 live and on-demand channels in Spanish. TVPlayer offers exclusive branded and themed VoD channels populated with a selection of premium content from Spanish and other European leading production houses and media groups.

TVPlayer’s free Spanish service incorporates fourteen popular channels, including live channels from Spain’s most renowned media groups; TVE1, TVE2, Clan, 24h, Teledeporte (RTVE) Antena3, La Sexta, Neox, Nova, Mega (Atres Media), Gol, Ten, (Mediapro) and also local live channels TV3 and TeleMadrid. TVPlayer’s free service doesn’t require a contract and can be cancelled at anytime.

TVPlayer’s premium Spanish service offers viewers an exclusive range of VOD channels , such as Muy Interessante TV, edited by the famous Spanish magazine brand (Zinet Media), Espacio Misterio TV (Prisma Publicaciones, Planeta Group) , Vaughan Play (Vaughan Group), alongside regularly refreshed themed TV channels built around special interests, such as Doc + (documentaries), Animalium (wildlife), Estadios (football), Mindfulness (wellness), Explora (travel), Historico (history), and premium linear channels Garage TV (motor, sailing), UBeat (eSports).

TVPlayer’s premium service is an add-on to the free service, and gives subscribed viewers unlimited access to an additional range of over 13 channels for an additional €7.99 per month.

“We’re delighted to be able to launch TVPlayer in Spain, offering together an exciting and exclusive range of channels to Spanish audiences under one, easy to access, service, and providing entertainment for everybody, whatever their interests or budget.” Said Blandine Weill, General Manager Spain, Alchimie.