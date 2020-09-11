Trump: “No extension for TikTok sale”

TikTok has until September 15th to find an American buyer for its US operations, and that will not change.

“There will be no extension of the TikTok deadline,” US President Donald Trump stated.

Trump has previously given ByteDance, the Chinese owner of the video-sharing app, 45 days to sell it. If ByteDance doesn’t sell the app, then US firms will be barred from doing business with it after the deadline has elapsed.

“We’ll see what happens. It’ll either be closed up or they’ll sell it,” said Trump.

According to Trump, TikTok and other Chinese apps that collect data on US citizens pose a threat to national security.