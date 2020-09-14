Analyst: E Europe to add 16m SVoD subs

Eastern Europe will have 26.42 million paying SVoD subscriptions by 2025, more than double the 10.26 million recorded by end-2019 according to the Eastern Europe SVOD Forecasts report from analyst firm Digital TV Research. From the 16 million additional subscriptions, Russia will generate 4.8 million to take its total to 8.8 million and Poland 5 million to total 8.7 million.

“Russia became the SVoD subscription market leader in 2019 by overtaking Poland,” advises Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research. “Although it has plenty of home-grown players, Russia’s SVoD sector will remain held back by the limited presence of foreign platforms.”

Netflix will continue to lead the Eastern European SVoD sector. Netflix will have 7.74 million subscribers by 2025, more than double its 2019 total.

Disney+ will have 4.02 million subscribers by 2025 despite starting as recently as early 2021. Sister company Hulu may follow in key markets such as Poland. HBO already has a pay-TV presence in many countries, which can be used as a springboard for HBO Max.

“These platforms will not make great inroads into Russia,” predicts Murray. “The Russian regulator introduced a 20 per cent foreign ownership equity limit on OTT platforms.”