Disney+ in 8 new European countries

Disney+ is continuing its international roll out and has launched in eight new European countries: Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The SVoD platform offers original movies and series, and thousands of television episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and more, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most iconic brands.



“We have surpassed 60.5 million paid subscribers globally, and today we continue our international expansion with the launch of Disney+ in eight countries. As a major force in the global direct-to-consumer space we’re bringing high-quality, optimistic storytelling that you expect from our brands to even more people” said Rebecca Campbell, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

The service is priced at:

– €6.99 monthly or €69.99 annually in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg

– 69 NOK/689 NOK in Norway

– 69 SEK/689 in Sweden

– 59 DKK/589 DKK in Denmark