Alchimie’s TVplayer GO! app on Huawei Video

Alchimie, the content aggregation and dynamic distribution company, has announces a new partnership with Huawei, the Chinese mobile handset manufacturer, to provide Alchimie’s factual SVoD channels to millions of Huawei Video consumers.

The partnership sees Alchimie reinforce its distribution network by integrating its TVplayer GO! app into Huawei Video, the preloaded entertainment app on all new and existing Huawei smartphone and tablet devices. TVplayer GO!! will be available via Huawei Video to millions Huawei devices in thirteen countries across Europe, Scandinavia, Middle East, Africa and Asia, and will carry up to nine regularly refreshed, specialist factual channels from Alchimie.

Alchimie’s TVplayer GO! will be distributed to Huawei consumers as territory specific channel apps for UK, Germany, France, and Spain along with an international English language service for Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, and South Africa. The full tvplayergo! app experience will be available to subscribers for approx. €4.99.

“In a world where we are bombarded by content, information and news, there is a growing demand programmes that not only entertain, but give authentic, accurate information and insight to the world around us. Through partnering with some of the world’s most awarded producers and extending our distribution network with Huawei Video we can introduce these fantastic programmes to millions of new viewers, and generate new revenues for rights holders.”, Said Nicolas d’Hueppe, CEO and founder of Alchimie.