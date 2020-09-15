Eutelsat’s Deputy CEO resigns

Yohann Leroy has decided to resign his position as Deputy CEO at Eutelsat effective immediately. He will stay on as CTO, a position he has held since 2014.

His employment at Eutelsat started in 2010 as Director of Strategy before being appointed as Director of Engineering and Secretary of the Executive Committee in 2013.

He held the Deputy CEO position alongside Michel Azibert, who stays in position under CEO Rodolphe Belmer.

Leroy is an engineer, having studied at the École des Mines and graduate of the École Polytechnique. He was technical advisor for Industry and Information Technology in the office of the French Prime Minister from 2007 to 2010. This followed four years as head of the industrial development department at the Île de France regional division for industry, research and the environment.