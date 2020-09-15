New episodes of Take Us Home: Leeds United on Prime Video

Leeds United’s historic return to the Premier League has been documented in two new special edition episodes of Take Us Home: Leeds United, due for release on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on September 17th.

The two new 45-minute episodes bring Take Us Home: Leeds United to a fitting conclusion, having followed every twist and turn of Leeds United’s fortunes since the start of the 2018/19 season. The first six episodes – released in August 2019 – followed Marcelo Bielsa’s first campaign in charge, including the notorious ‘Spygate’ incident, the Aston Villa goal that Bielsa instructed his team to give back, transfer drama, an epic play-off encounter and more.

The new episodes will give viewers a front row seat to Leeds United’s extraordinary 2019/20 campaign, as the club celebrates its centenary before battling back from Covid-19 to finally secure promotion to the top tier after 16 years away.

Produced by NEO Studios and directed by The City Talking’s Lee Hicken, Take Us Home is the product of unprecedented access to Leeds United’s players and boardroom, and two years of tireless filming with the club and its fans. The series is narrated by Academy Award winner and avid Leeds fan Russell Crowe.

“After last year’s popularity of Take Us Home: Leeds United, we are thrilled to be able to bring Prime Video viewers a new season definitively covering the team’s historical promotion,” said Martin Backlund, Head of Content, UK for Prime Video. “The 2019/2020 season saw not only Leeds United win a long awaited and hard earned promotion, but also documented the club through the most historic and unexpected of seasons. This series will join the prestigious collection of Sports documentaries already exclusively available on Prime Video such as All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur and Andy Murray: Resurfacing”

Anouk Mertens, NEO Studios Managing Director, said: “Over the past two years we have covered the journey of one of English football’s great clubs as it has fought to get back home to the Premier League. When we started the process, we knew there’d be plenty of excitement but we couldn’t have anticipated the events of the past two seasons. It’s been a privilege to document the extraordinary highs and lows of this iconic club and we hope football fans and just fans of great stories enjoy the show.”

Russell Crowe added: “I’ve loved Leeds all my life. I used to come home from playing sport when I was a kid to sit down and watch Match of the Day with my brother, and I was just hooked. After years of pain, seeing the white army marching on together back to the Premier League where they should be has given me nothing but pleasure. And to be able to help tell the incredible story of the past two seasons through Take Us Home has been a real honour.”