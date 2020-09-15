NOS launches 4K TV app in Portugal

Portuguese pay-TV operator NOS launched the NOS TV App, the first app to offer 4K quality reproduction of content.

Initially, ten free programmes in 4K quality will be available in the Videoclube section of NOS TV.

NOS already offers more than 80 HD channels on the NOS TV App and 20 Full HD channels on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Designed and developed by NOS Inovação, the NOS TV App provides access to more than 100 live TV channels on multiple devices (PC, tablet, smartphone, Chromecast, Airplay and Xbox).

According to recent data, the NOS TV App has surpassed 4 million monthly accesses.