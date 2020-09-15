Red Bee Media renews metadata deal with Dotscreen

Global media services provider Red Bee Media has renewed its relationship with multinational video applications developer Dotscreen. Red Bee will continue to deliver TV and movie metadata for Dotscreen’s multiscreen applications, showcasing how viewers can discover content, no matter the device they’re watching on.

Red Bee’s metadata portfolio offers access to a database of 10+ million assets and powerful recommendation technology including IMDb ratings.

Dotscreen creates, designs, and develops user interfaces and video applications for all internet connected devices, with a focus on making the user experience optimised, seamless and consistent. As a part of the company’s 2020 strategy, their relationship with global media services company Red Bee Media has been renewed.

“Red Bee has consistently been delivering high quality metadata for our applications, helping us showcase how viewers easily can find and watch their favorite content”, says Stanislas Leridon, Chairman of Dotscreen. “Content discovery is a key feature for our multiscreen solutions and with Red Bee we can prove our capabilities to deliver on our promise to our customers.”

Red Bee will be delivering rich metadata, including synopses, dynamic images, and contributor information, enabling Dotscreen to showcase content discovery functionality across multiple applications and devices.

“Our Content Discovery services gives millions of viewers across the globe the ability to navigate today’s vast amount of content and easily find what they want to watch”, says Madelene Gustavsson, Head of Business Area Content Discovery at Red Bee. “We are pleased to once again be trusted by Dotscreen to deliver our metadata across their applications”.