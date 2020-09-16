IBC 2021 early bird discount rate extended to Sept 30

IBC organisers have announced that the early bird booking rate deadline for IBC 2021 has been extended to September 30th.

In a statement, the organisers said: “Given the exceptional circumstances this year, a new booking system and an awareness that some businesses are still returning from furlough, IBC has extended its early bird deadline in order to maximise the opportunity for exhibitors to book their space at the best possible rate for IBC 2021.”

“Initial bookings for IBC2021 have been very strong. Book your appointment now and secure your space for IBC 2021 at the lowest possible rate before 23:59 BST on 30th September 2020.”

