NENT Group raises Viaplay subs target

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, has upgraded its Viaplay paying subscriber target for the current year to 3 million. The new target would see Viaplay add more than 700,000 paying subscribers in 2020, representing year-on-year subscriber growth of over 30 per cent, and compares with 29 per cent growth to 2,716,000 subscribers at the end of June. NENT Group upgraded its full year intake target to 600,000 in June.

Viewer engagement on Viaplay has continued to increase over the summer, with the total number of streamed minutes across the Nordic region up 34 per cent in July and August (weeks 27-35) from the same period last year. Viewed minutes of sports content were up 52 per cent and Viaplay Store transactions were up 39 per cent.

Anders Jensen, NENT Group President and CEO, commented: “The range and depth of Viaplay’s offering are both unmatched and we continue to outperform expectations. This latest upgrade to our paying subscriber target shows the relevance of our offering and the strength of our strategy, and would take us to the 3 million milestone in the Nordics, with Q4 the stronger of the two remaining quarters. Viaplay is a unique Nordic streaming story with highly engaged viewers, and we now look forward to welcoming more customers both in the Nordics and in new markets when Viaplay launches in the Baltic countries early next year.”

Viaplay’s positive momentum will be supported by new seasons of high-profile sports competitions such as the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, NHL, Bundesliga and Superliga, along with the ongoing Formula 1 season and December’s Women’s EHF EURO 2020 handball championships. NENT Group continues to secure long-term deals for the most attractive sports rights and recently announced that it will show Sweden’s UEFA Euro and FIFA World Cup qualifiers and UEFA Nations League matches from 2022 to 2028.

NENT Group’s investment in original content also continues to attract viewers, with the latest series Love Me season two and Partisan, setting viewing records for Viaplay Originals and receiving wide acclaim from audiences and critics. In addition, viewing levels for NENT Group’s offering of films, series and kids’ content were all up significantly over the summer.

NENT Group will share further information about its performance and plans at its Capital Markets Day, which will be held virtually on November 10th.