Research: Broadband access equipment revenue rebounds

According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, total global revenue for Broadband Access equipment increased to $3.3 billion (€2.7bn), up 6 per cent from Q2 2019. Growth came from spending on PON equipment, particularly in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), where total PON equipment revenue reached $876 million.

“Fibre expansion projects continue to expand around the world, as evidenced by continued strong demand for OLT ports,” said Jeff Heynen, Sr. Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking. “The sustained fibre investments are a clear sign that providers realise just how critical premium residential broadband access is to their business.”

Additional report highlights: