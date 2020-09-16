Research: Broadband access equipment revenue rebounds

September 16, 2020
According to a report by Dell’Oro Group, total global revenue for Broadband Access equipment increased to $3.3 billion (€2.7bn), up 6 per cent from Q2 2019. Growth came from spending on PON equipment, particularly in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), where total PON equipment revenue reached $876 million.

“Fibre expansion projects continue to expand around the world, as evidenced by continued strong demand for OLT ports,” said Jeff Heynen, Sr. Research Director, Broadband Access and Home Networking. “The sustained fibre investments are a clear sign that providers realise just how critical premium residential broadband access is to their business.”

Additional report highlights:

  • Total Cable Access Concentrator revenue decreased 8 per cent year-over-year (Y/Y) to $219 million, driven once again by a slowdown in CCAP licence purchases in North America.
  • Total DSL Access Concentrator port shipments were up 7 percent Y/Y, driven by a rebound in total VDSL port shipments.
  • Total PON ONT unit shipments increased 17 per cent Y/Y, with strong growth seen in EMEA and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

