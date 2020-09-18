Dugout expands in US with beIN Sports partnership

Global digital media company, Dugout, has announced a partnership with beIN Sports North America – part of international sport and entertainment giant, beIN Media Group. The deal will bring the best football moments captured on video to fans across the US and Canada.

beIN Sports North America will take Dugout’s Embed player and gain access to Dugout’s extensive video library in the US and Canada. This will include 3,500 videos generated by Dugout’s production team each month, in addition to tens of thousands of pre-existing archive videos. Dugout’s partnerships with over 120 soccer clubs around the globe will also provide beIN Sports North America with live-streamed content such as pre and post-match interviews and training session updates, along with other non-match footage from the archives.

beIN Sports North America holds the rights to multiple international soccer leagues and competitions including LaLiga, Ligue 1, Turkish SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Elliot Richardson, Chairman and Co-founder of Dugout said of the partnership, said: “We’re extremely pleased to announce a partnership with such a high profile and well-regarded global publisher that has established deep roots with North America’s dedicated soccer fanbase. beIN Sports’ audiences will gain access to hours of archive footage in addition to Dugout’s live-stream product, which work together to give audiences that electric feeling of being at the games, while having additional off-limits footage to provide a fuller fan experience.”

Juan Di Polo, Senior Digital Director at beIN Sports North America, added: “The partnership with Dugout unlocks a wealth of extraordinary soccer footage for North American fans. Our loyal viewers are always hungry for new forms of entertainment and unique ways to engage with the game they’re passionate about. Working with Dugout furthers beIN Sports’ mission to be a destination for world-class sports content and we are glad to offer even more of this content to our growing fanbase through this partnership.”