Rakuten TV premieres Ride your Dream doc

Rakuten TV has launched its latest original documentary film, Ride Your Dream, which focusses on the pioneering female racer Ana Carrasco, who became the first women to win a Superbikes world championship (WorldSPP300), in 2018.

The exclusive 80-minute documentary uncovers Carrasco’s inspiring journey from the beginning, offering viewers an intimate portrait of an extraordinary women who broke through the barriers on her own terms, with the unconditional support of her family and team.

Carrasco says: “Everything I’ve achieved helps break barriers and makes the path easier for the next women who will come next. I am very happy to let people know about my story, drawing attention to women in the motorbike industry. Ride Your Dream tells a story in which everyone can achieve whatever they want – and ride their own path to achieve their dreams – no matter how difficult they are.”

Ride Your Dream is the fifth production of internationally recognised filmmakers Pablo Iraburu and Migeltxo Molina, whose credits include the award-winning documentaries Pura vida – The Ridge, awarded with Serbitzu Award the 60th edition of San Sebastián Film Festival, and Walls (Muros), which was awarded with the Global Justice Award in the European festival IDFA.

Rakuten TV, who is celebrating its 10th Anniversary, will launch Ride Your Dream on the ‘Rakuten Stories’ channel within Rakuten TV’s FREE section, making the inspirational documentary available to view without cost in the 42 countries in which the platform is operative, and is the latest addition to enrich the platforms’ catalogue of exclusive, original and free content. Recent releases, which are part of the Rakuten Stories collection, include Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, MessiCirque, Inside Kilian Jornet, Made in Senegal about Sadio Mané, Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, Anything is Possible, which follows NBA superstar Serge Ibaka basketball, and the recently launched documentary The Secrets of La Roja – World Champions 2010.