Rihanna brings fashion show back to Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will present Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, a unique fashion show celebrating the new autumn 2020 collection from music and fashion icon Rihanna.



The fashion experience features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing the latest Savage styles, with special performances from some of the biggest names in music. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on October 2nd.

As a follow up to last year’s event, this year’s Savage X Fenty Show is raising the bar. Launching the bold and fearless Autumn 2020 line, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will include performances from an all-star line-up including hip-hop icon Travis Scott and international superstars Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalia during the experience. Savage X Fenty Show veterans Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Normani and Paloma Elsesser return, walking alongside newcomers Lizzo, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Gigi Goode, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Paris Hilton, Rico Nasty, Shea Couleé, Willow Smith, Chika, Miss 5th Avenue, Jaida Essence Hall and many more, wearing the latest savage styles and debuting Savage X Fenty’s fierce and unapologetic Autumn 2020 collection.

For the release of Vol. 2, the Savage X Fenty Autumn 2020 Collection will be available to shop in Amazon Fashion’s store and at Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna served as Executive Producer and Creative Director of Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2.