Globecast appoints Guilbaud as CFO

Globecast, the global solutions provider, has announced Antoine Guilbaud as Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Nathalie Krick, who is taking up a new role in Globecast’s sister company, Orange Cyberdefense.

Guilbaud’s duties include providing the CEO and management board with financial and management information to ensure proper driving of the business and to oversee the implementation of the company’s financial goals and ambitions. He’s also responsible for finance, budget and strategic planning, and global purchase activities.

Globecast CEO Philippe Bernard commented: “Antoine has the exact hands-on approach and the strong financial experience that we’re looking for with this role. He knows how to work within a challenging business landscape and he has the keen ability to continue to drive the company forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Guilbaud brings to his new position over 20 years of experience in the telecom industry. As former CFO and General Secretary at Buyln – the joint venture between Orange and DT providing strategic procurement – Guilbaud was in charge of finance, IT, legal and compliance, as well as procurement engineering. Prior to this, he was the CFO/Deputy CEO at Orange Slovakia, where he was a member of the company’s Executive Management and Board of Directors. He also worked as Finance Director at Orange Belgium.

Guilbaud commented: “Globecast is a company known for its innovation and one that is on the leading edge of video delivery across all platforms, as well as operating the most sophisticated hybrid fibre and satellite network on the market. I’m excited to bring my strong knowledge of operational finance and decades of experience to such a progressive organisation.”