Movistar scores rights to Spain’s basketball League

Movistar has reached an agreement with ACB, the Spanish basketball league, to air its La Liga Endesa, Copa del Rey and Supercopa Endesa competitions over the next three years, 2020-2023.
Subscribers to Movistar will be able to watch up to 1,000 basketball matches until 2023 through Movistar Deportes and #Vamos.
Meanwhile, Movistar is regarded as being the best telco brand amongst Spanish consumers, according to a report by Kantar and Millward Brown about branding. A survey revealed that 62 per cent prefer to subscribe to Movistar in order to have a convergent offer, far ahead of Vodafone, 53 per cent, Orange with 47 per cent or Jazztel with 33 per cent. 42 per cent think that Movistar has a better quality.
