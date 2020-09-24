Forecast: US to reach 317m SVoD subs by 2025

The number of US SVoD subscriptions will climb from 203 million in 2019 to 317 million by 2025, despite already being the most mature market in the world.

Even Netflix, the longest established platform, will add 10 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research.

This growth is overshadowed by Disney+ (27 million additions) and Hulu (22 million). Peacock, HBO and CBS All Access/Paramount+ will each add more subscribers than Netflix. Six platforms will together bring in 94 million new subscribers (82 per cent) from the 114 million total additions.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “The depth of choice in the US will not be replicated in any other country. Eight US platforms will have more than 10 million paying subs by 2025. Disney+ will just overtake Hulu by 2025.”