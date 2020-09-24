Orange Spain adds Eurosport 4K

Orange Spain has added a new channel to its UHD offering; Eurosport 4K.

Fibre optic subscribers equipped with a 4K TV and a STB Orange TV WHD81 or a 4K Android TV will be able to watch the channel on slot 102.

Eurosport airs a host of top sporting events including Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, World Championship snooker and top motorsport series including World Superbikes, Formula E and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

With this new channel, Orange TV is now offering nine 4K TV channels including Odisea, Canal Cocina, Fashion TV UHD, Festival 4K, All Flamenco 4K, Movistar LaLiga UHD, Movistar Liga de Campeones UHD, Orange Series and now Eurosport 4K.