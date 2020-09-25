Penella oversees AMC+

AMC Networks President of SVoD Miguel Penella is expanding his role, adding AMC+ to the portfolio of streaming services he oversees, which includes Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC. Shudder recently became the second of AMC Networks’ targeted SVoD services to surpass the one million subscriber milestone, following Acorn TV which reached that mark last September.

“Miguel is a seasoned executive with an extensive track record building successful SVoD products and brands and under his leadership our targeted SVoD services have had tremendous growth,” said Ed Carroll, AMC Networks Chief Operating Officer. “We look forward to Miguel bringing his vision and deep expertise to AMC+ as we accelerate our ability to serve fans of our shows by embracing the new ways they are consuming our content.”

“AMC+ is a collection of unique, premium content brands, centered around a legacy of groundbreaking and quality storytelling that connects with audiences, and it represents a tremendous growth opportunity for AMC Networks,” said Penella. “I look forward to continuing our history of serving distinct audiences with new content that delivers on the promise of the AMC brand to serve existing as well as new fans.”

In his role as AMC Networks President of SVoD, Penella is responsible for leading AMC Networks’ suite of fast-growing SVOD businesses that offer compelling and entertaining content that connect with passionate audiences — Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and UMC. He joined AMC Networks following its 2018 acquisition of RLJ Entertainment, where he served as Chief Executive Officer.