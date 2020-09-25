Qwest TV on Amazon Fire TV

Qwest TV, the streaming video service dedicated to jazz and related eclectic music and artists, is now available on Amazon Fire TV worldwide. The service’s subscription SVoD offering can now be downloaded from the Amazon App store and enjoyed on any television connected to Fire.

“We want to give music and art lovers as many opportunities as possible to engage with the extraordinary performances on Qwest TV, no matter what their preferred device and viewing context may be,” says Réza Ackbaraly, Qwest TV CEO. “Fire TV is one step on our journey to have this music available everywhere, to everyone.”

In addition to its subscription-based on-demand tier, Qwest TV’s linear channels, Qwest Jazz & Beyond (jazz, soul/funk, world), Classical (opera, dance, classical concerts from all over the world), and Mix (hip hop, electronic, indie rock, and more), give music fans access to curated performances and documentaries from performers around the world.

“The combination of wide availability and deep, thoughtful programming sets Qwest TV apart from other music services and big, catch-all OTT generalists,” Ackbaraly added. “Our commitment to access and stellar quality runs through everything we do.”