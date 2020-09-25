SpaceX readies 13th Starlink batch

SpaceX, now that the various hurricanes have passed by, is preparing to launch its 13th batch of Starlink broadband satellites from Florida on September 27th.

The launch is currently set for 10.33am Eastern US time on one of its Falcon 9 reusable (‘pre-flown’) rockets, and – as always – subject to the weather and last-minute technical checks.

After lift-off from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A, the rocket’s second stage will boost its cargo of 60 broadband satellites to low-Earth orbit while the first stage targets a landing onto one of SpaceX’s autonomous floating drones. The vessel will return to Port Canaveral a few days later.

The launch will boost the total Starlink craft in orbit to some 750.