WarnerMedia extends MLB rights to 2028

WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports and Major League Baseball (MLB) have reached a seven-year multimedia rights extension that spans from 2022 through 2028.

US cable network TBS will exclusively show the most MLB Postseason games of any network. There’s also a new Tuesday night game franchise, expansive digital rights for Bleacher Report and the potential to stream games on HBO Max.



The cross-platform agreement includes digital rights across a variety of screens and platforms, including mobile, internet, tablets and connected devices. The agreement also includes TV Everywhere rights that will allow TBS to make its MLB games and related programming available to subscribers across Turner Sports platforms; increased footage and highlight rights for Turner Sports websites and apps, including Bleacher Report; and rights to create companion and ancillary products related to the TBS broadcast of regular and postseason games

“We’re delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Major League Baseball and all of the opportunities this agreement offers us as we broaden our coverage of the game across all of our platforms,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News & Sports. “We will continue to further evolve our multiplatform delivery of content with a focus on storytelling and innovation in all forms.”

“As we prepare for another year of exciting October baseball, I am proud Turner Sports will continue to be a part of the Postseason as we expand on this long-term partnership,” added Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr “This agreement positions both organisations for mutual growth by continuing Postseason coverage on TBS, delivering a new Tuesday night Baseball franchise, and expanding baseball’s presence on Turner Sports’ digital platforms.”