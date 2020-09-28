Roku enhances OS and Ultra, adds Streambar

Streaming device and platform specialist Roku has confirmed that Roku OS 9.4 will start rolling out to Roku devices in the coming weeks. Roku OS 9.4 offers customers new ways to access content quickly and a range of performance enhancements. The Roku Channel is adding more ways to access all-in-one entertainment via a new dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android smartphones available in the coming weeks. Separately, Roku announced a new streaming player line-up.

“The Roku OS allows consumers to easily get to the content they want to watch so they can sit back and enjoy the show,” said Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS at Roku. “With Roku OS 9.4, we give our customers even more choice and new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on and off Roku devices.”

Roku’s new streaming lineup for the US includes an all-new and redesigned Roku Ultra and the addition of the Roku Streambar. According to Roku, the Ultra offers the best performance of any Roku player for less than $100, and was specifically designed for avid streamers. For streamers looking to add powerful streaming and premium sound to any TV, the Roku Streambar is the easiest way for consumers to upgrade and de-clutter their home entertainment systems.

“We are focused on delivering a variety of innovative, top-performing products at an incredible value to our customers so they can get to the content they care about quickly,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “Our new streaming player lineup now includes reimagined streaming devices in the Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar – we continue to offer a great device no matter the use case our customers are looking for whether they are new to streaming or looking to add great sound and streaming to their home entertainment centre.”

The Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar are available for pre-order at Roku.com starting immediately and are expected to ship in October. General availability at Roku.com and major retailers is expected in October.

The Roku Streambar will also be available in Canada, Mexico and the UK. Also available on shelf in the US will be the Roku Express, the Roku Express+, the Roku Premiere, the Roku Streaming Stick+, the Roku Streaming Stick+ HE and the Roku Ultra LT.