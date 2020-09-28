US judge halts TikTok ban

Video-sharing app TikTok has avoided a government-ordered block on new downloads in the US after a judge issued a temporary injunction.
The popular social media app had faced being removed from Apple’s App Store and Android’s Google Play marketplace, although existing US-based users would have been able to have continued using it.
Judge Carl Nichols of the US District Court for the District of Columbia issued the injunction on September 27th having held a hearing earlier in the day. No reason for the decision was released.
TikTok welcomed the intervention, saying in statement: “We’re pleased that the court agreed with our legal arguments and issued an injunction preventing the implementation of the TikTok app ban.”
US president Donald Trump and his administration have claimed the app, owned by Chinese firm Bytedance, poses a national security threat.
