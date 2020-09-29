China wants 13,000 LEO satellites

China reportedly has plans to build and launch almost 13,000 new broadband satellites in a massive constellation.

In essence there are two phases planned, dubbed GW-A59 and GW-2, accoirdng to the Dongfang Hour podcast.

Dongfang says that the two phases will absorb 7 sub-constellations within the plan. In total 12,922 satellites are involved.

The scheme reflects filings made with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for a “GW” fleet of satellites flying at a Low Earth orbit. The latest GW filing was made on April last year.


