Kaltura to migrate Cellcom TV to the cloud

Kaltura, the video cloud, has been selected by Cellcom Israel, an Israeli telcoecommunications company, to power Cellcom TV, Israel’s first OTT service, with over 250,000 (as of Q1/2020) households subscribed nationwide.

The service will be fully cloud-based and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

“We are thrilled to join forces with Cellcom Israel, a leader in the market, and pioneer in the Telco TV space,” said Nuno Sanches, Kaltura General Manager, Media and Telecom. “Cellcom Israel was an early adopter of IPTV technologies, and launched an impressive and successful service. We are excited to be Cellcom’s partner of choice for the Cloud TV transformation of Cellcom TV. The company will enjoy a slew of benefits, including fast updates, cloud performance and scalability, while maintaining the highest broadcast level experience. The Kaltura TV Platform also enables Cellcom Israel to improve its user experience with new features, try out new business models and discover new revenue streams while at the same time reducing costs.”

“Cellcom TV has had great success since its inception, and we are looking forward to taking the service to the next level with the help of our new partner, Kaltura,” said Atara Litvak Shacham, Vice President of Innovation and Excellence at Cellcom Israel. “We are proud to be able to provide an innovative OTT TV service in Israel, and we are confident that Kaltura’s TV Platform will enable us to maintain our leadership and introduce ongoing innovation and service enhancements to our users.”