Netflix orders Resident Evil anime series

Iconic video game franchise Resident Evil is being adapted into a Netflix original CG anime series.

This series is scheduled for a global launch in 2021 exclusively on Netflix. In a press statement, Netflix said: “Three years after 2017’s CG film Resident Evil: Vendetta, technology has further evolved, creating the groundwork for a new series in unprecedented full 3DCG animation.”

The new series, subtitled Infinite Darkness, will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. TMS Entertainment will produce the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, will be in charge of the full 3D CG animation production.

The horror-action series will be based around the stories of two popular characters from the franchise, namely Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

The deal builds on the live action Resident Evil series that Netflix announced last month.