Disney+ adds GroupWatch

Disney has introduced GroupWatch to its streaming platform, a new co-viewing feature that connects friends and families allowing them to watch movies and shows from the Disney+ library together, even when apart.

GroupWatch allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience available across web, mobile, connected TV devices and Smart TVs, and share reactions in real time.

After initially launching in a test version in Canada on September 10th and in Australia and New Zealand on September 18th, the feature is now live in the US. The feature is set to expand across Europe later this autumn.



“Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room,” said Jerrell B Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+.

Subscribers can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the ‘Details’ page of series and movies from the Disney+ library.

They will then be given a link to invite up to six other people to watch with them (who must also have a Disney+ subscription). Invitations must originate from mobile or web, but content can then be watched from a connected TV device or Smart TV.

GroupWatch’s synchronised playback seamlessly allows each participant the ability to pause for a bathroom break, play, rewind to watch a scene again, or fast forward, for the whole group. While watching, viewers can react in real time with different emojis.