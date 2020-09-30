Europa+ SVoD launches in LatAm

Europa+ has announced the launch of its new SVoD service that will bring Latin American and Caribbean audiences the latest and most popular television programming from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries.

Europa+ says it is is designed to attract the growing audience of European Nationals (Ex-pats), Latin Americans of European descent and the large community of those passionate about European culture who live and work in the region.

The app, deliverd by Streann Media, is currently available on all iOS, Android, AppleTV, Roku, and soon to be available on the Amazon Fire platform.

“Europa+ is about adding something extra. While many consumers will already watch a lot of on-demand content via many competitor services, Europa+ adds something different to their entertainment offering; premium European content. For Telecommunications providers looking to offer differentiated programming to what’s currently available in the market, Europa+ is a breath of fresh air. It offers the best and newest European TV programmes across all genres in their original language, with subtitles in numerous languages, including Spanish and English,” said Rubén Mendiola, COO at Europa+.

“Castalia is always looking to innovate and improve upon media options and has decades of direct experience delivering regionalised multicultural programming to new markets and customers. And we are now proud to be launching Europa+, an OTT service with distinctive European voices,” added Luis Torres-Bohl, president at Europa+.