OneFootball & Bundesliga launch FTA model in LatAm

Digital media company OneFootball and Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, have announced a digital-first, Free-to-Air (FTA) broadcasting model for all Bundesliga matches in a number of Latin America’s major football markets.
With immediate effect, all Bundesliga matches during the 2020-21 season will be broadcast for free across nine countries in Latin America on OneFootball. The partnership will see live Bundesliga action streamed directly to fans across the Spanish-speaking markets of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela. OneFootball is also an exclusive rights partner of the Bundesliga in Brazil.
The new partnership – which was facilitated by global sports business agency Sportfive, media rights partner of Bundesliga International – will also see OneFootball broadcast the German Supercup, which this year features FC Bayern München and Borussia Dortmund, as well as the all-important promotion and relegation matches at the end of the season.
In addition to the live broadcasts by OneFootball, Bundesliga International will make certain matches available to local and FTA linear broadcasters on a non-exclusive basis.
The partnership reflects OneFootball’s ambition to be the ultimate destination for everything football and provide fans with a complete, flexible and affordable offering. Through its platform and social media channels, OneFootball already reaches more than 70 million fans with the most comprehensive offering of on and off the pitch content, curated for a personalized experience. For fans in Latin America, this will mean access to the latest statistics, breaking news and scores, as well as the ability to watch their favourite players from the Bundesliga, home of the new UEFA Champions League Champions, in action, all in one place.
Lucas von Cranach, CEO and founder of OneFootball, commented: “Our new partnership with Bundesliga International continues our mission to democratize football as OneFootball will now be streaming live action from one of the most exciting leagues in the world directly to fans for free throughout South America. The innovative model we are pioneering solidifies our presence in the market and offers a new generation of football fans readily available, personalised, live content at their fingertips.
Robert Klein, CEO of Bundesliga International, added: “We want more fans to experience and enjoy the fast, attacking football of the Bundesliga and OneFootball’s highly engaged subscriber base delivers that audience throughout South America. We are excited to continue to our partnership with OneFootball and make the Bundesliga freely available to millions of people across the region.”
