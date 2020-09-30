Spain: End to DTT simulcasts

DTT Simulcast transmissions will come to an end in Spain between October 1st and 14th with around 20 per cent of SMATV-equipped buildings in the country still to be refitted.

Among the first to switch-off simulcasting are Cantabria, Girona, Pontevedra, Tarragona and Tenerife. On October 7th new regions will be added such as Madrid, Alicante, Burgos, Castellon, Valencia, Salamanca and Zamora. On October 14th, Sevilla, Ceuta, Cadiz and Badajoz will follow suit.

With the end of simulcasting, Spain enters the final stages of the DTT migration that must be completed by October 31st, three months later than initially planned.

The 700 MHz band must be released for use by 5G operators, who are now launching their services, even though the public tender to award the new licences is still to take place in the first quarter of 2021.