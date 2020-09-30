Tastemade launches Tastemade en Español

Tastemade has announced the launch of Tastemade en Español – the media company’s first Spanish-language streaming TV channel with hundreds of hours of lifestyle programming.

Debuting during National Hispanic Heritage Month, Tastemade en Español is now available in the US on the Roku platform via The Roku Channel, and will be streaming on VIZIO SmartCast and XUMO in the coming weeks. The will be coming to Latin America later this year.

Tastemade en Español’s diverse library of content spans the categories of food and travel with Spanish-language Tastemade Originals and hit series in English with Spanish subtitles. Programming highlights include food and travel series ArgenMex, Cook & Laucha 2X1, Patagonia Viva, and the documentary Fuego, featuring Argentine chef and influencer, Luciano ;Laucha’ Luchetti.

“We are beyond excited to bring rich and inclusive Spanish-language lifestyle programming to US viewers for the first time through the Tastemade en Español streaming TV channel,” said Celia Kakitani, Head of LatAm, Sales & Brand Partnerships at Tastemade. “As the premiere destination for inspiring lifestyle series and documentaries, Tastemade is delighted to serve our Spanish-speaking audience in the US with premium programming in their local language. We have received an overwhelming response from partners about the launch, and look forward to working with them to bring high-quality content to viewers at home.”

“Tastemade has always been committed to diverse voices and untold stories from around the world, which is why the Tastemade en Español streaming TV channel is the perfect place to celebrate my culture and share my expertise,” said Luchetti. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the launch of this channel, and to connect with new audiences who are equally passionate about global food and unique travel destinations.”

“At Roku, choice, value, and simplicity are at our core and we strive to deliver a great streaming experience to as many people as possible,” added Ashley Hovey, Director of AVOD Growth, at Roku. “We know there is a healthy consumer appetite for free, ad-supported Spanish-language entertainment. We’re very excited to be working with Tastemade en Español, bringing its vast library to The Roku Channel and delivering a streaming experience our users want and love.”