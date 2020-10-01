Dugout: 700% increase in women’s football video views

Dugout has revealed that its women’s football content has seen video views increase by 700 per cent over the last 12 months.

Promoting the women’s game has been a key focus for Dugout with the leading digital media company now sharing videos from a host of women’s teams, such as Arsenal Women Football Club, Manchester City Women and Chelsea Football Club Women. Earlier this year, Dugout also announced that Madrid Club de Fútbol Femenino (Madrid CFF) would become the first dedicated women’s club on the platform.

Leading players such as Arsenal’s Beth Mead, Juventus’ Barbara Bonansea and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby have seen the highest levels of viewership, while users in Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and Italy have engaged with female football content in the greatest numbers.

The growth in engagement reflects an increased appetite for women’s football with last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup attracting more than 1 billion viewers. The strength of The FA Women’s Super League – of which many of Dugout’s member clubs compete in – continues to rise, with elite players from across the globe joining England’s top-tier this summer. Dugout says it is committed to reflecting this surge in interest and enhancing the profile of the female game through increasing its women’s football offering via its global distribution network.

Lauren Trisconi, Head of Club Relationship Management, Dugout, said: “Interest in women’s football is soaring and we have seen significant levels of engagement with our content. We are proud to bring fans closer to their favourite clubs and players, and help to raise the profile of the women’s game globally. We look forward to boosting our women’s football offering, partnering with more clubs and bringing more content to fans than ever before.”

Tom Hines, Head of Media, Arsenal, added: “Arsenal Women has been a core pillar of our football club for more than 30 years and we’re proud to be at the forefront of driving women’s football to record heights on and off the pitch. We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to connect with our diverse, global fanbase. It is an exciting time to be part of women’s football, with interest levels reaching record heights and, in the past year, our content on Dugout has reached unprecedented levels. Our high-quality content showcases the very best of the club and our players and it has done exceptionally well on Dugout. We’re delighted to be reaching new and existing fans all over the world.”