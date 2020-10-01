fuboTV launches public offering on NYSE

fuboTV, sports-focused live TV streaming platform, has announced the launch of its public offering of 15,000,000 shares of common stock.

The offering consists of 15,000,000 shares of common stock offered by fuboTV. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 2,250,000 shares of common stock from fuboTV at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering price is currently expected to be between $9 and $11 per share. fuboTV intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the day after pricing under the ticker symbol ‘FUBO’.

Evercore ISI is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. BMO Capital Markets, Needham & Company and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as additional joint bookrunners for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners and Wedbush Securities are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.