Movie analytics solution gives PVoD insights

Entertainment analytics specialist Whip Media Group has confirmed the availability of a new movie analytics solution which provides key consumer data insights to media companies as they are shifting releases from theatrical to premium on-demand-platforms.

With production slowing and theatrical distribution in flux, more viewing is taking place on digital platforms. The new CVM (Content Value Management) Insights for movies monitors spikes in audience interest and consumption to help clients adapt their windowing, marketing and distribution strategies.

CVM Insights for movies tracks audiences’ intent to view titles before they are released to predict whether movie titles will break through in a crowded landscape. CVM Insights also provides audience intelligence into library titles, including audience demographics, device usage and activity on cross-title viewership.

“Movie consumption behaviour across theatres and streaming platforms was converging even before the Covid-19 pandemic,” notes Carol Hanley, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer for Whip Media Group. “Now, as theatrical windows are closing, understanding consumers interest in a given title across the movie’s entire lifecycle, from pre-release to SVoD distribution, to determine how a movie will ultimately perform, makes CVM Insights movie data a central component to decision making.”

The CVM Insights for movies is updated with analytics including:

Anticipation – Tracks pre-release intent to view a movie to determine which movies are highly anticipated by fans and likely to perform well, and how that varies by demography

Affinity – Measures the similarity of content based on audience tastes and preferences to provide an overview of which competitive or similar movies fans are also watching

Engagement and Emotional Response – Informs how users are reacting to a movie title, from favourite characters, emotional response or key reactions to tailor marketing campaigns or acquisition decisions

TV Time, the source of the data behind the CVM Insights movie offering, is the world’s largest content-tracking platform, with a global community of 15 million users who have reported more than 17 billion views of TV and movie content across 230,000 titles. TV Time tracks users who follow a movie in advance of its original release date, and combined with machine learning, leverages that signal into prospective audience’s demographics, viewing habits, watch history, and motivations.