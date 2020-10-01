Sky Q integrates Fiit fitness app

Fitness experience Fiit has launched on Sky Q, allowing users to access over 600 on-demand classes, created and led by Fiit’s 35 industry-leading trainers, including Adrienne Herbert, Cat Meffan, Corinne Naomi, Gede Foster, Gus Vaz Tostes and more.

Users can pick their desired class by studio – Cardio, Strength and Rebalance – or by trainer.

Coming soon, users will also be able to sign up to Fiit’s range of 2, 4 or 6-week training plans. Also in the coming months, Fiit Club will be live on Sky Q, so friends can train in group classes, and compete in a live leader board.



Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky said: “With Fiit on Sky Q, we’re making it easier for people to enjoy their fitness journey at home. This is just the first fitness experience to come to the platform, reflecting how important Sky Q is to home life. TV is now about much more than our favourite show or movie, it’s how we listen to music, it’s about education, gaming, health and wellbeing and much more, and Sky Q continues to bring you more of what you love in one place in a way that’s easy and simple.”

Fiit CEO Daniel Shellard says: “Fiit is delighted to join forces with Sky Q to become their first-ever fitness streaming partner. We are dedicated to making fitness accessible to everybody and this latest launch will let Sky Q customers easily access our unmatched interactive fitness content through their Sky Q box. Streaming our category-leading workouts direct to their TVs. Driven by interactive experiences and consumers constantly evolving fitness habits, it’s predicted that the fitness streaming market will grow exponentially over the coming year, with predicted audience sizes comparable to that of entertainment streaming. Fiit is thrilled to be at the forefront of this trend with Sky Q, sitting on the platform alongside global giants Netflix and Spotify.”

Fiit has three standard price plans, monthly £20, quarterly £45 and yearly £120. Some 24 free classes are available to all Sky Q customers, while Sky VIP customers can try the full Fiit experience for free for 30-days. Customers who sign up to Fiit now will also receive 25 per cent of their first paymen. Existing Fiit members can simply sign into their account on Sky Q.