SpaceX readies 13th Starlink launch

Bad weather at the Florida launch site has played havoc with SpaceX’s 13th Starlink launch plans over the past 10 days. A new launch date is set for today, October 1st.

SpaceX has a launch window that opens at 09.17am EDT for the launch of 60 Starlink craft.

Assuming the weather permits the launch this next batch of Starlinks will take Elon Musk’s overall orbital manifest to approaching 800 craft.

After lift-off from Kennedy Space Center’s pad 39A, the rocket’s second stage will boost its cargo of 60 broadband satellites to low-Earth orbit while the first stage targets a landing onto one of SpaceX’s autonomous floating drone-ships , ‘Of Course I Still Love You’. The vessel will return to Port Canaveral a few days later.