DISH partners with Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric, the SaaS platform that helps organisations build digital products, and DISH, has formed a new partnership with US pay-TV network DISH to build innovative new product experiences driven by customer behaviours, intelligence, and input.

Through this collaboration, Quantum Metric will help DISH analyse technical and behavioral indicators while creating optimised in-page analytics that allow the company to gauge the user perspective. This includes the ability for DISH to get visibility into its video playback experience around user segmentation, that lets the company identify behaviours and understand how they impact the company’s core KPIs like customer engagement scores and time to watch. All data analysed by Quantum Metric is anonymous.

“DISH is always looking for innovative ways to differentiate and improve our products, which is why we’re excited to work with Quantum Metric to better understand our subscribers’ preferences and behaviors,” said Robert Sadler, Director of Product Development for DISH. “With these insights, we’ll be able to better understand technical and experience gaps in real-time to ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a world class viewing experience.”

“As DISH aims to build products centered around their customers, our technology will give them the ability to understand all digital touchpoints and deliver critical insights to improve their digital properties across the entirety of their expanding business,” added Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. “We specialize in helping companies build innovative products that customers love, and we look forward to helping DISH improve their digital engagement.”