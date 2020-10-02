FCC to free up more 5G mid-band spectrum

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has, as expected, proposed freeing up more mid-band spectrum for use by 5G operators in the US.

Currently the frequencies (3.45-3.55 GHz) is primarily used by the US military and the US Department of Defense (DoD). The DoD used the spectrum for radar systems amongst other communications needs on fixed, cellular and airborne demands.

The FCC’s order was formally proposed on September 30th and with a strategy to auction the spectrum next year.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, in its notice, said the regulator would add what he described as co-primary, non-federal fixed and cellular allocations and welcomed comments on the plans.

The White House had already announced that it wanted to see more of the proposed spectrum reallocated to commercial uses.