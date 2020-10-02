‘Halloween is Here’ on HBO Max

US streamer HBO Max has launched ‘Halloween Is Here’, a spotlight page bringing together a collection of scary and thrilling Halloween films and series.

The ‘Halloween Is Here’ page will be available for the entire month of October, featuring a rotating roster of movies, series and Halloween-themed TV episodes, hand-picked by HBO Max’s editorial team and grouped in themes like Terrifying TV, Scares for All Ages, Foreign Frights and Creepy Cult Classics.

HBO Max says it will boast over 140 curated movies and episodes, coming to over 300 hours of Halloween related programming on any given day.

Horror movies available include The Invisible Man, Us, It: Chapter 2, and Doctor Sleep, creepy cult classics Night of the Living Dead, Eraserhead and Scanners, alongside TV series such as Lovecraft Country, True Blood, The Outsider, and Raised by Wolves, and scares for all ages such as Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Gremlins 2 and Adventure Time.

In addition, HBO Max is pulling together a collection of Halloween-themed episodes from popular series like Friends, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Big Bang Theory, South Park and more.