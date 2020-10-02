Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings only debuted a month ago, but the top 10 most-watched shows in the US each week has been completely dominated by Netflix, until now…

Nielsen has revealed its top 10 streaming programmes for the week of August 31st to September 6th features both Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys and Disney+ movie Mulan. The other eight titles all belong to Netflix.

Amazon revealed last week that the second season of superhero drama The Boys has been a record-setting property for its streaming platform, whilst the big-budget, live-action remake of Mulan debuted straight onto Disney+ after forgoing a cinema release due to the ongoing pandemic.

Scott N. Brown, GM of audience measurement at Nielsen, commented: “Streaming is definitely having its moment. Among homes that can stream, a quarter of their TV time is spent doing it, and compelling content certainly helps to drive audiences to these streaming services. It’s very encouraging to see clients using our data to evaluate the performance of these programs and how it showcases their own unique audiences. The response to Nielsen’s streaming top 10 has been very positive, and this week it highlights one studio placing both first and third in our rank. We look forward to the continued expansion of streaming measurement and providing the industry with this much-needed competitive insight.”

The full top ten: