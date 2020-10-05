Euroconsult: Bleak outlook for satellite revenues

Euroconsult’s forecasts for the satellite market were presented by CEO, Pacôme Revillon, during the Latin American Satellite Congress, and Revillon told delegates that North America will stay in the top spot consuming about 3.31 Tb/s of satellite connectivity by 2029.

Revillon said that the Latin American region would occupy the second-largest position by 2029 and ahead of Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa.

He also told delegates that during the period demand for satellite connectivity globally would move away from Video and towards data and corporate services.

Revillon was also cautious about growth in the in-fllght market as the sector struggled to bounce back from the Covid problems and lack of travel demand. In the long term, other drivers for satellite services include mobile backhaul connectivity (satellite supporting cellular transport networks), telemedicine and telehealth, among others.

Euroconsult’s data shows that the Covid pandemic has halted the expected rise in leasing and capacity costs for satellite services. In 2012, for example, the global satellite industry reported $12 billion in overall revenues. Euroconsult says that the amount has basically remained stagnant in the intervening years and last year (2019) declined to some $11 billion.

Euroconsult says that 2020 would also see further declines in revenues by about 4.5 per cent and would only start recovering in 2022.